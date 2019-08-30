Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Comparing side by side

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -1.36 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54

Table 1 demonstrates Viveve Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Viveve Medical Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.29. In other hand, Accuray Incorporated has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated has 1.7 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Viveve Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Accuray Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 90.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86% of Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Viveve Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance while Accuray Incorporated has 21.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.