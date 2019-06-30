Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Holding Maintained by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc; Venator Capital Management LTD Holding In Entercom Communications (ETM) Was Lifted

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 1.46 million shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) by 104.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 234,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 459,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vitamin Shoppe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73M market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 451,842 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has declined 3.43% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Vitamin Shoppe; 17/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe 30.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Shareholders Vintage Capital Management and Shah Capital Management Seek Board Representation – Filing; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Names Bill Wafford CFO — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SOLD NUTRI-FORCE, ITS MANUFACTURING BUSINESS FOR NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $15 MLN TO ARIZONA NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC VSI.N SAYS CFO BRENDA GALGANO RESIGNED; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Completes Sale of Nutri-Force for Net Proceeds of About $15M; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Promotes Bill Wafford as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN, AND INCLUDES OPENING OF TWO NEW STORES; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,371 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “How Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Looks Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings – Zacks.com” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Vitamin Shoppe® Announces New Chief Customer and Digital Experience Officer – PR Newswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “16 Stocks to Buy Before They Turn It Around – Investorplace.com” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myos Shares Find Nourishment From Vitamin Shoppe Distribution Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 446,981 are owned by Ws Management Lllp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 31,826 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 23,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 717,477 shares. Advisors Asset Inc owns 83,721 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Petrus Company Lta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 52,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 48,003 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tensile Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.4% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.91M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Negative Sentiment In Entercom Communications Is Misconceived – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Entercom launching political podcast featuring Sean Spicer – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on February 22 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.