Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Both Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.08 N/A 0.52 9.16 Office Depot Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.13 16.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Office Depot Inc. Office Depot Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vitamin Shoppe Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Office Depot Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Office Depot Inc. has a 2.45 beta which is 145.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Office Depot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has a 86.67% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Competitively Office Depot Inc. has an average target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 69.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is looking more favorable than Office Depot Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Office Depot Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Office Depot Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -12.93% -24.37% -15.25% -29.08% -3.43% 0.84% Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. had bullish trend while Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.