Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 6 0.16 N/A 0.25 17.40 CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, CSS Industries Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSS Industries Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. CSS Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares and 66.6% of CSS Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CSS Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc. beats CSS Industries Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.