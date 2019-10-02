Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) Sentiment Is 1.33

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 12 funds increased and started new positions, while 9 decreased and sold stakes in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.31 million shares, down from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter's $0.04 EPS. VSI's profit would be $2.46M giving it 16.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.'s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $6.52 lastly. It is down 44.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.75% the S&P500.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract maker of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $160.60 million. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

More notable recent Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vitamin Shoppe News: VSI Stock Pops on Buyout Bid – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Ends Talks During “Go-Shop” Period After Bidder Fails to Obtain Committed Financing – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Charlotte’s Web Announces 738 Vitamin Shoppe Locations Across 45 States Commence Selling New Gummy Line – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Correction Is a Solid Opportunity to Buy Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Charlotteâ€™s Web Stock Has Massive Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “El Paso Electric Company Shareholders Approve Agreement to be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “India Investment Fund Could Rise On Indian Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) were released by: Blogs.Wsj.com and their article: “The Daily Shot: Health Insurance Inflation Soars – Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric Enters into Agreement to Be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 68,981 shares traded. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. for 2.98 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 54,645 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 14,040 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,977 shares.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $251.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.