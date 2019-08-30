Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.43 N/A 0.76 21.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vitamin Shoppe Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares. Comparatively, Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has -6.75% weaker performance while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.