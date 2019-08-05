Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

In table 1 we can see Vital Therapies Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vital Therapies Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 7.62% and its average target price is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Therapies Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.7% and 45.3%. About 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.