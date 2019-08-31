Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Both Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vital Therapies Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.