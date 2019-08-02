Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Vital Therapies Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.