Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparing side by side

Both Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vital Therapies Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vital Therapies Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.