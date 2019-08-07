Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vital Therapies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vital Therapies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus target price and a 760.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

Summary

Vital Therapies Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.