Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Since Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.96 N/A 0.90 27.37 Spark Energy Inc. 9 0.42 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vistra Energy Corp. and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 30.3% 0.8%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. Its rival Spark Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Spark Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vistra Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vistra Energy Corp. and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vistra Energy Corp.’s upside potential is 52.04% at a $34.33 consensus price target. Competitively Spark Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential downside of -11.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Vistra Energy Corp. appears more favorable than Spark Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares and 83.8% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. 0.2% are Vistra Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are Spark Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03% Spark Energy Inc. 3.98% 6.66% 12.46% 7.7% -6.32% 33.65%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vistra Energy Corp. beats Spark Energy Inc.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.