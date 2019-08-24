Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

We will be comparing the differences between Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 25 1.02 N/A 0.90 23.98 Entergy Corporation 98 2.00 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 highlights Vistra Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Entergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vistra Energy Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Entergy Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Vistra Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vistra Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Vistra Energy Corp. has a 41.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $34. On the other hand, Entergy Corporation’s potential upside is 2.88% and its average price target is $113. The data provided earlier shows that Vistra Energy Corp. appears more favorable than Entergy Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vistra Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. About 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Entergy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance while Entergy Corporation has 22.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation beats Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.