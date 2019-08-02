Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Reaches $22.16 After 3.00% Up Move; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Position

The stock of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 1.44 million shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has declined 3.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 09/04/2018 – Vistra closes acquisition of Dynegy; 05/04/2018 – DYNEGY, VST GOT FERC APPROVAL APRIL 4, FINAL CONDITION TO CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Vistra’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba3 From B1; Outlook Positive; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA SAYS FORWARD PRICES IN TEXAS WON’T ATTRACT NEW PLANTS; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – Texas PUC: Vistra can retain peakers; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.70B TO $2.90B, EST. $2.94B; 20/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Vistra Announces Acquisition of Global Expandia in Indonesia; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vistra’s Cfr At B2; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – REPORTED ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $263 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $10.70B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $22.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VST worth $320.85 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering VistraEnergy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VistraEnergy had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, May 6.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company has market cap of $10.70 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. It has a 24.62 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. Credit Suisse maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.