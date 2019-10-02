Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) EPS Estimated At $1.19; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report $1.19 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 95.08% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. VST’s profit would be $585.00M giving it 5.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Vistra Energy Corp.’s analysts see 70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 2.36 million shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has declined 3.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 04/05/2018 – VISTRA CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR ILLINOIS COAL PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC – HG AGREES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA; 18/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Receives Spirit of Caring Award from United Way of Metropolitan Dallas; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA SEES ‘VERY STRONG’ POWER MARKET IN TEXAS FOR YEARS: CEO; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.70B TO $2.90B, EST. $2.94B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Vistra Energy To ‘BB’ From ‘BB-, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC HGT.L – HG, MANAGER OF HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC (‘ COMPANY’), TODAY ANNOUNCES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy 1Q Rev $765M; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Sees FY18 Ongoing Ops Adj EBITDA $2.7B-$2.9; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 71c

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 63 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased their holdings in Middlesex Water Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.23 million shares, up from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 15.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company has market cap of $12.93 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Among 3 analysts covering Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vistra Energy has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 17.87% above currents $26.3 stock price. Vistra Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3200 target in Monday, May 6 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 7,650 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.29% invested in the company for 13,380 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Financial Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 31.17 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

