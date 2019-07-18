Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Comparison side by side

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.95 N/A 0.90 27.37 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pampa Energia S.A. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vistra Energy Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vistra Energy Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energia S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vistra Energy Corp. and Pampa Energia S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Pampa Energia S.A. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vistra Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Vistra Energy Corp. and Pampa Energia S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Vistra Energy Corp.’s upside potential is 54.50% at a $34.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares and 39.8% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03% Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Pampa Energia S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.