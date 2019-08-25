Visteon (VC) Valuation Rose While Springowl Associates Raised Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,242 were accumulated by North Star Corporation. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,915 shares. 37,034 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Waverton Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yorktown Management And Rech Incorporated reported 12,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,288 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 8,689 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 14,258 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 73,739 shares. Sather Gp reported 32,865 shares stake. Covington Capital owns 29,181 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 24,057 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co reported 677,200 shares stake. Mairs And has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Street invested in 0% or 758,493 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 48,875 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 3,274 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 12,740 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 672,249 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 46,920 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 164,658 shares. Moreover, Pnc Service Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 0.13% stake. Fiera Cap has 28,291 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.