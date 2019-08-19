Visteon (VC) Stock Rose While Steinberg Asset Management Cut by $2.11 Million Its Holding; Visa (V) Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 31,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 59,298 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, down from 90,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 243,637 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.94. About 3.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.46 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Services has 65,532 shares. Aviance Capital reported 1.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Capital Mngmt holds 6.34% or 219,759 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates stated it has 121,641 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.06 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Windsor Capital Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Laurion Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 1.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.14M shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 2.79% or 83,312 shares. 143,158 were reported by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 42,022 shares. Miura Glob Mgmt Lc has 8.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc reported 243,940 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was made by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 10,416 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 5,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 1,577 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. 24,821 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com. 6,586 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Fiera Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 28,291 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.18% or 43,042 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 25,963 shares or 0% of the stock. 250 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. Jefferies holds 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 13,877 shares. 12,740 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Company.

