Visteon (VC) Stake Upped by Springowl Associates Llc; Minerva Advisors Lifted Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Position

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company's stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 4,809 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 323,170 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 72,148 shares. 124,665 were reported by Becker Capital Management. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Springowl Associate Limited Co accumulated 1.87% or 23,571 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 126 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.2% or 491,500 shares. Private Mngmt Llc reported 357,115 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Berkley W R Corporation reported 1.62% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Trigran reported 5.26% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Voya Invest Management Limited Com reported 9,771 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 233,634 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Visteon Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire" on April 25, 2019

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 4,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mill Road Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 463,072 shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 8,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.15% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 115,768 shares. 29,972 were reported by Needham Mngmt Limited Co. Vanguard Gru holds 77,257 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 8,807 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Advsr Incorporated owns 287,330 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Technology invested in 0% or 126,517 shares.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq" on March 18, 2019