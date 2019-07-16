Visteon (VC) Shareholder Trigran Investments Lifted Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position as Stock Value Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 30,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 366,755 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 397,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 2.50M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 485,670 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 122,244 shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 45,042 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP owns 378,427 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment invested in 5,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 5.28 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 93,921 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 567 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 118 are held by Kemper Corporation. Reaves W H And reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 1.01 million are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 508,149 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.25M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.97M for 6.65 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 59,918 shares to 129,093 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 37,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,681 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.