Visteon (VC) Share Price Rose While Trigran Investments Has Lifted Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Cut Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Stake by $1.80 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 32,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 279,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 311,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 243,191 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 198,510 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought 2,000 shares worth $107,840.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $71.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,468 shares to 589,568 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 166,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).