Visteon (VC) Share Price Rose While Springowl Associates Has Upped Holding by $609,000; Montag & Caldwell Increased Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 486,911 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 5486.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 77,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 78,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 1,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 779,253 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 10,689 shares to 21,228 shares, valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,516 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 24,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Llc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest reported 600 shares. 149,704 were reported by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.05% or 111,315 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 4,443 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Susquehanna International Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,291 shares. Principal Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 232,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 20,956 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 308,738 shares. 126 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsr. 837,285 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 59,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.