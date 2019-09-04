Visteon (VC) Reaches $69.77 After 5.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Covering Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.73% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 269,296 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is StableThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.95B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $73.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VC worth $97.50 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is 11.63% above currents $75.92 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 65,733 shares stake. Moreover, Martin And Inc Tn has 1.57% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 63,100 shares. Bokf Na owns 3,899 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 94,463 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton Investments has 0.81% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 147,989 shares. Kempner Capital Management holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 48,816 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). White Pine Cap Ltd Co invested in 19,753 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 18,619 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 96,680 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 7,600 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,582 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,292 shares. Investors stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 2.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 921,082 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 23.52 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 7,409 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1,720 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 28,291 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 419,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 111,027 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 54,206 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 10,685 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,340 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 17,269 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Comm National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 2,900 shares.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 58.04% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $13.14 million for 37.11 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.86% EPS growth.

