Visteon (VC) Position Has Raised by Springowl Associates Llc; As Ulta Beauty Usd0.01 Common Stock (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Position by $521,076

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (ULTA) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 27,911 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 29,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 454 shares. Portolan Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 1.3% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 36,106 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 1,081 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc owns 9,600 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc owns 6,835 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Washington Capital invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,742 were accumulated by Cap Advisers Lc. Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 79,910 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 2.18% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 234,938 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 23,606 shares. Price Cap Management has invested 0.63% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,974 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 15,381 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Spon Ads Each Rep 6 Ord Shs by 418,750 shares to 704,472 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 52,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $59.20 million activity. Shares for $58.89M were bought by HEILBRONN CHARLES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio holds 70,000 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct invested in 1.84 million shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com invested in 26,422 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 417,494 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 72,148 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 74,165 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 11,164 shares. Crow Point Prns Lc owns 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,530 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 14,035 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 152,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).