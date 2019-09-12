Visteon (VC) Lost “Neutral” Rating By UBS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.48% above currents $161.14 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. See Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) latest ratings:

Visteon (NYSE:VC)‘s “Neutral” rating is no longer valid. The firm rating was lowered by analysts at UBS to “Sell”. They have a target of $61.0000 on VC.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 790,603 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 53,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,383 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 15,098 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 103,228 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 308,738 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 76 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 24,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 14,035 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. 174,030 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 20,956 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 26,422 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Essex Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability reported 3,892 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 49,123 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 was made by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Visteon (NYSE:VC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Visteon has $10800 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.40’s average target is -10.45% below currents $80.85 stock price. Visteon had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6200 target in Monday, April 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 26.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 58.04% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $13.14M for 43.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.86% EPS growth.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Comm Mi Adv holds 1,600 shares. Iberiabank invested in 2,801 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 30,596 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 109,489 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 2,124 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,300 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs invested 1.76% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P owns 1,446 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 5,988 are owned by Aspen Investment Mgmt. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,954 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.66% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.85% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.73% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,269 shares.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.29 million shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.75 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

