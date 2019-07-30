Visteon (VC) Holding Increased by Secor Capital Advisors Lp; Take (TTWO) Position Boosted by Maplelane Capital Llc

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 28,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,273 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 6,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 587,039 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 1.54 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Paloma Company reported 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co accumulated 15,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Essex Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Prudential Fin Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Swiss National Bank reported 52,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 486,241 are held by Massachusetts Fin Services Company Ma.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Venture capital’s day at the beach: ADPT, BBIO, BYND, CRWD, PINS, WORK, ZM – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 09, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “Vietnamâ€™s VC boom takes off – Financial Times” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Intel Backs Explainable AI Platform – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPDATE – Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Techcrunch.com‘s news article titled: “Startups Weekly: 2019 VC spending may eclipse 2018 record – TechCrunch” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,600 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 61,044 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co invested in 85,926 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsons Management Ri owns 3,755 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scotia Inc reported 17,683 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 11,054 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 95,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 465 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.4% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Davenport & Ltd Com stated it has 0.52% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc owns 358,795 shares. Alyeska Inv LP invested in 0.23% or 175,417 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 10,862 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3,800 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares to 68,579 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Investorintel.com which released: “It’s the real deal, millennial driven eSports is the next big thing. – InvestorIntel” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can We Find The Right Stock Using Our Newly Found Insight? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.