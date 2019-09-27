Visteon (VC) Holding Held by Steinberg Asset Management Llc; Inca Investments Boosted Its Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $12.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 92,708 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 141,028 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 8.91M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.95M, up from 7.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 4.60 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

