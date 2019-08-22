Visteon (VC) Holder Trigran Investments Increased Holding by $5.43 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 38,682 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 454,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7.29 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653.38M, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.84. About 16,843 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 136,500 shares to 810 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 130,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,861 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).