Visteon (VC) Holder Springowl Associates Has Lifted Position; Redwood Tr (RWT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 305,232 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 134,122 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 884,900 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $748.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

