Visteon (VC) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Clean Harbors Has 1.02 Sentiment

Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 121 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 119 sold and trimmed positions in Clean Harbors Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 49.93 million shares, down from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clean Harbors Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 91 Increased: 64 New Position: 57.

Analysts expect Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 70.80% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. VC’s profit would be $11.31M giving it 35.49 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Visteon Corporation’s analysts see -24.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 536,355 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 49.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 146,702 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.10 million shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 3.28% invested in the company for 173,123 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 2.23% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 154,130 shares.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was bought by Wilson Harry James.

