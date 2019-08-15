Visteon Corporation (VC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 66 0.59 N/A 4.19 15.71 Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.04 N/A 1.88 22.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Johnson Controls International plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Visteon Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Visteon Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Johnson Controls International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1% Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Visteon Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Johnson Controls International plc has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Johnson Controls International plc are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Visteon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00

Johnson Controls International plc on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a -10.86% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Visteon Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year Visteon Corporation has weaker performance than Johnson Controls International plc

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.