Visteon Corporation (VC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 66 0.60 N/A 4.19 15.71 BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.63 N/A 3.79 9.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BorgWarner Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Visteon Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Visteon Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Visteon Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. From a competition point of view, BorgWarner Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Visteon Corporation are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc. has 1.7 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Visteon Corporation and BorgWarner Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of BorgWarner Inc. is $45.33, which is potential 46.79% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visteon Corporation and BorgWarner Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.2%. Visteon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year Visteon Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BorgWarner Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Visteon Corporation beats BorgWarner Inc.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.