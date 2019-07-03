Visteon Corporation (VC) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 67 0.54 N/A 4.19 13.22 Veoneer Inc. 24 0.86 N/A -4.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Visteon Corporation and Veoneer Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5% Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Visteon Corporation. Its rival Veoneer Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2 respectively. Veoneer Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Visteon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Visteon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of Veoneer Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Visteon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Veoneer Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03% Veoneer Inc. -5.6% -28.9% -27.76% -41.67% 0% -15.66%

For the past year Visteon Corporation has stronger performance than Veoneer Inc.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Veoneer Inc.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.