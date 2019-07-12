Visteon Corporation (VC) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 67 0.53 N/A 4.19 13.22 Strattec Security Corporation 29 0.19 N/A -4.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Visteon Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Strattec Security Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Visteon Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Strattec Security Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Strattec Security Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Visteon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Visteon Corporation shares and 78.8% of Strattec Security Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Visteon Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Strattec Security Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03% Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation has weaker performance than Visteon Corporation

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Strattec Security Corporation.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.