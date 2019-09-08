Visteon Corporation (VC) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Comparing side by side

Both Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 65 0.76 N/A 4.19 15.71 Johnson Controls International plc 39 1.06 N/A 1.88 22.54

Table 1 demonstrates Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Johnson Controls International plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Visteon Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Visteon Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Johnson Controls International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1% Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Visteon Corporation is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Johnson Controls International plc has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Visteon Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Johnson Controls International plc has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Visteon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00

Johnson Controls International plc on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average price target and a -9.69% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Visteon Corporation and Johnson Controls International plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Johnson Controls International plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year Visteon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Johnson Controls International plc.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.