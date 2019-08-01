Visteon Corporation (VC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visteon Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Visteon Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Visteon Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.80% 4.10% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Visteon Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation N/A 67 15.71 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Visteon Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Visteon Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Visteon Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 1 6 3 2.30 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.30 2.53

Visteon Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $79.7, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. The rivals have a potential upside of 47.39%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Visteon Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Visteon Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Visteon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Visteon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Visteon Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Visteon Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that Visteon Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s rivals are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Visteon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Visteon Corporation’s peers beat Visteon Corporation.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.