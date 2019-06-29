Visteon Corp. (VC) Holder Third Avenue Management Lifted Holding by $2.43 Million as Valuation Declined; Sound Shore Management Increases Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 947,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.60M, up from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 101.84M shares traded or 93.90% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 726,452 shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 569,221 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $109.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 166,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 25,702 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yard Residential Corporation by 74,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.