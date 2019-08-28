Visteon Com (VC) Stake Held by Bronson Point Management Llc; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 141,273 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 5.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James also bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Comml Bank holds 3,926 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,328 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 62,994 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 811,883 shares. Private Mgmt Ltd Co reported 348,552 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Artisan Prtn Partnership invested in 0.09% or 676,480 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited reported 10,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,720 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 19,177 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.05% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Optimum Inv Advsr owns 600 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 8,974 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 442,183 were accumulated by Finemark Bank Trust. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24.50 million shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.8% or 20.12 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna has invested 2.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.38% stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 35,572 are owned by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 12,695 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.34 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 47,675 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd holds 79,544 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,391 shares.