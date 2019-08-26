Visteon Com (VC) Position Upped by Bronson Point Management Llc; Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 156,164 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.39M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap Management owns 7,030 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 27,056 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Chevy Chase Holdings reported 815,044 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 928 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 23,287 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hwg holds 29 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 56,694 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,806 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 1.92M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 1.06 million shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 39,200 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought 2,000 shares worth $107,840.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SBI Holdingsâ€™ Crypto Exchange Adopts New Tech to Help Meet FATF Standards – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Visteon Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Splunk to acquire VC-backed SignalFx for $1.05 bln – PE Hub” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,720 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Limited Co In invested 1.71% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 59,298 are owned by Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Wellington Mgmt Gp Inc Llp has 332,607 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 10,346 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 35,273 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 38,050 shares. Bluemountain Ltd invested in 16,569 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And has 10 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 5,307 are held by Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Third Avenue Management Ltd Company holds 0.66% or 136,115 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 27,899 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 12,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.