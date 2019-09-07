VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta means VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.