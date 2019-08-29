VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.27 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,164.09% and an $22 average target price. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average target price and a 234.16% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 55.8%. Insiders held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.