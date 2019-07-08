VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.