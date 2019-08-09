VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 75.43 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 3,926.35% at a $22 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 80.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 55.5%. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.