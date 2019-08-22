VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

We are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 3,566.67% upside potential. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.