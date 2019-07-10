VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.33 beta means VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 74% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.