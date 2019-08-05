VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.48. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$22 is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3,577.09%. Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential 18.33% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.