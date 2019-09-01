VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.