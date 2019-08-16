VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 13.14 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 4,436.08%. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 34.95% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 33.3% respectively. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.