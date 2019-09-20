VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is a contrast between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 14.89 N/A -7.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 30% respectively. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.