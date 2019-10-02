VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,361,269,324.65% -644.7% -266.1% Aptinyx Inc. 428,721,203.71% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 1,975.47%. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 107.72%. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.